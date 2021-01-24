News18 Afternoon Digest: Discontent in Punjab BJP over Farmers Stir; Voter ID Cards to Go Digital Tomorrow and Other Stories

'If PM Wants, Solution Can be Found in a Day': Discontent in Punjab BJP over Farmers Stir

As the farmers’ agitation against farm laws continues at Delhi borders, there is a growing disquiet within the ranks of the BJP in Punjab. Former BJP national vice president and veteran party leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla said that the agitation shouldn’t have been allowed to go for so long and the Prime Minister could have solved the issue in a day if he wanted. READ MORE

Voter ID Cards to Go Digital on National Voter's Day Tomorrow as EC Targets 5 State Elections

The Election Commission is set to launch the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) program on January 25, which is National Voter's Day. News18 was the first to report that the voter identity card is set to go digital and voters will be able to download their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or voter ID card and vote using the digital version. READ MORE

‘If China Can Get Aggressive, So Can We’: Air Force Chief Says India Fully Prepared to Deal With Violence

Amid reports of China’s continuous hostility and its construction activities in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force Chief (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said India can also turn aggressive if Beijing tries to get violent. Speaking at a press conference in Jodhpur, Bhadauria said, "If they can be aggressive, we can also be aggressive. We are fully prepared." READ MORE

Poor Track Record: Trump Made 30,573 False Claims as President, With Nearly 39 Per Day in Final Year

In a scathing attack on former US President Donald Trump, The Washington Post revealed that the republican leader had made a total of 30,573 false claims during his tenure as the President. As per the publication, Trump's assault on power began on the very first day in the office and continued to increase over the period of his reign. READ MORE

Bernie Sanders' 'Grumpy Chic' Meme is Now Doing a Cameo in These Iconic Scenes

Bernie Sanders was one highlight of the US Presidential Inaugural Day function that is outliving other moments of the historic day as Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of America. As Sanders sat grumpily aloof wearing mittens, meme lords had their moment and placed him in odd situations, in family functions, on the moon, in the space, in sports fields, and everywhere they could. READ MORE

This Indian Theme Park is Offering Free Entry Today to Anyone Named 'Kamala' to Honour US VP’s Win

If your name is Kamala, you may just be in Kama-luck! As Kamala Harris becomes the first-ever female vice-president of the United States of America, a theme park chain in India is celebrating her win by offering a special gift. Wonderla, the amusement theme park chain which currently operates parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, has announced that anyone with the name of Kamala will get a free entry to any of the parks. READ MORE