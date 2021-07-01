News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Sees Year's Hottest Day Amid Severe Heatwave, 100 Years of CCP & Other Top Stories

Delhi Sees Year’s Hottest Day as Severe Heatwave Grips Capital, IMD Says No Monsoon At Least for a Week

Recording year’s highest temperature, a severe heatwave swept the national capital on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting similar conditions on Thursday as well. The mercury in Delhi settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, even as the IMD said there may not be any respite soon as the monsoon is at least a week away.

Covid-19 Paranoia, Fewer Patients, Salary Cuts: The Pandemic Mayhem on Doctors

The breakout of the coronavirus pandemic in 2019 changed the lives of doctors around the world forever. Irrespective of the grim situation, doctors have been at the forefront to serve their country. Despite the obvious risks that are attached to the deadly infection, the coronavirus warriors haven’t left the battlefield. The exhausting journey and the two waves have, unfortunately, swept away the precious lives of healthcare workers and medical staff in India.

100 years of CCP: How China Moved From Mao’s Communism To Xi’s Authoritarian Capitalism

The Chinese Communist Party turns 100 on July 1, 2021. The grand old party has now outlasted its Soviet counterpart to become the longest-ruling communist party in history. And as CCP starts its second century, it has survived far longer than what many critics predicted. There are celebrations, performances, banners and cheers all around China.

Canadians Pack Into Cooling Centers as Heat Wave Death Toll Doubles

Inside one of Vancouver’s 25 air-conditioned cooling centers on Wednesday, visitors quietly read books or worked on laptops as the death toll in Canada’s British Columbia province rose into the hundreds from a record-smashing heat wave. “We’ve had heat waves before, but not to this extent,” said Lou, who provided only her first name. “I’m shocked by how many deaths there have been.” “I have no air conditioning, only a fan at home — I came here just to work where it’s cool.”

Story continues

Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for ‘Smiling’ With Wife Sanjana Ganesan After WTC Final Loss

As Team India marches on to take on Sri Lanka in the limited-overs format and later face England in the five-Test series, the desi fans seem to be stuck on the loss of the World Test Championship final where India were handsomely defeated by Kane Williasom’s New Zealand by 8 wickets. Among the cricketers who have faced the wrath of irked fans is Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah whose subpar performance in the one-off Test match left many disappointed. Despite WTC being a thing of the past now, Bumrah is very much facing brickbats on social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Bumrah shared a happy moment with the sports presenter and his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

Puttu to Pulao: This Bengaluru Robot Cooks Authentic Indian Dishes the Home-made Way

Cooking an Indian meal from scratch isn’t easy, especially because of the ratio of the various different kind of spices determine the outcome. The number of methods too, for a single dish vary: with family recipes, and with the region. India being very diverse and having different cuisines, it has been impossible to make a one-size-fits-all cooking machine. While you can have a specific one like a puttu maker or a roti maker, none hat can make both and then some. There is no machine that can actually cook a complete Indian meal from scratch.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here