News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Police on Alert, 4 Metro Stations Shut Amid Farmers' Protests & Other Top Stories

'Chakka Jam' Begins in Nashik as Farmers Sit on Roads, Block Traffic; Cops on Alert in Delhi, 4 Metro Stations Shut

'Chakka Jam' has begun in Maharashtra's Nashik as protesters sit on roads and block traffic. However, the number of agitators are few. Meanwhile, the protest in Delhi will begin shortly. Authorities have already shut Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate and Khan Market metro station. Over 50,000 police personnel, paramilitary forces and drone have been deployed in and around Delhi-NCR. An umbrella body of farmers have said that there will be no road block in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The protesters have said it will happen only on national and state highways and nothing will take place inside Delhi, emergency and essential services are "exempted", and it will be "totally peaceful and non-violent".

Nadda to Launch BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Bengal Today: Here's the Poll Plan, Tussle with TMC and Past Experience

Sharpening its campaign with the West Bengal assembly election drawing closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party – a principal challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress – is all set to mobilise public support. BJP national president JP Nadda, who arrived in the city on Friday night will on Saturday launch the party's 'Rath Yatra'. News agency PTI quoted sources as saying Nadda is scheduled to kick off the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in Nadia district, the birthplace of 15th century saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to inaugurate two of the five proposed yatras later this month.

India Has Shown Great Progress in Reducing Number of Covid-19 Cases, Says WHO Chief

India has shown great progress in significantly driving down the number of Covid-19 cases, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in an online news briefing from Geneva on Friday, February 5. "This shows us that if we can do these simple public health solutions, we can beat the virus...With vaccines being added, we would even expect more and better outcomes," he said.

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan to Appear in Court Proceedings Through Video Conferencing Today

Actor Salman Khan had moved the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday seeking exemption from a sessions court direction for him to appear in person for the hearing on appeals in the blackbuck poaching case and sought permission to appear in the proceedings virtually from Mumbai itself. The actor has been granted the permission by the Rajasthan high court to appear for the hearing via video conferencing. The district and sessions court is slated to hear the case on February 6.

Disabled Man Loses Balance While Boarding Moving Mumbai Local, Saved in Time by Railway Cop

Mumbai local trains, which are often in news for accidental deaths, witnessed another incident of careless travelling when a disabled man was boarding a moving train at Panvel station. However, a Railway Protection Force personnel pulled the towards the platform. This comes days after some media reports stated that 558 people died in January-March 2020, 115 in April-July and 314 in August-November, even as the locals were not operational from March 22 till mid-June. Track-crossing contributed to 64% of all 987 deaths this year and remained the leading cause of rail accidents.

Bear Grylls Says Photo of Him Sharing Tea with PM Modi is One of His Favourites

Survival expert Edward Michael Grylls popularly known as Bear Grylls took to his Twitter page on Friday posting a photograph from a special moment he shared with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his wild adventures in India. Man Vs Wild episode aired in August back in 2019 on Discovery Channel, Grylls along with PM Modi explored the wilderness of Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park to shed light on the importance of conservation of wildlife and nature, among other things.