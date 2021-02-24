News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Makes Covid Negative Reports Must for Arrivals from 5 States; President's Rule Likely in Puducherry & Other Top Stories

Planning to Travel to Delhi, Maharashtra or Karnataka? A Negative RT-PCR Test is Now Mandatory

Delhi has made it mandatory for travellers from five states, where Covid-19 cases are on a rise, to carry a negative coronavirus test report upon arrival to the national capital from Friday, February 26. Travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will require a negative Covid-19 test report in order to enter Delhi from February 26. READ MORE

Puducherry L-G Recommends President's Rule After Congress Loses Power as BJP Says Won't Stake Claim

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President’s Rule in the union territory, days after the Congress lost power, as the BJP and its allies clarified that they would not stake claim to form the government. BJP state unit president V Saminathan had on Monday said the NDA will form a government with BJP and its alliance partners All India NR Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in May and “build a new bright future for the people of Puducherry”. READ MORE

'Let’s Unite to Fight DMK': Sasikala's Message on Jaya's Birth Anniv Puts EPS-OPS on Back Foot Before Polls

Jayalalithaa's aide and outlying contender to the AIADMK legacy VK Sasikala struck a conciliatory note on Wednesday, urging all followers of the late icon to unite and join forces against the common enemy, the DMK, in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Sasikala made a very brief but pointed speech after paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary at the former's T Nagar residence in Chennai. READ MORE

As India Witnesses a Rise of the Mutants, Here are All Your FAQs Answered on Covid-19 Variants

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that two variants of the novel coronavirus have been detected in at least three states in India as the country also witnesses an upsurge in the number of infections. According to figures, Maharashtra and Kerala have contributed over 50,000 cases or 75% of the total caseload today. Kerala is responsible for 37.85 per cent of cases, while Maharashtra for 36.87 per cent, the health ministry said. However, the Health Ministry has said that there was no evidence to show that they were responsible for the fresh wave of infections. READ MORE

'Rooh Kaanp Gayi': Woman's Hilarious Rant about Going Back to Office Again is All of Us

Pandemic introduced the world to work from home routine. Millions of employees (and employers) in various professional fields realised they could function sitting comfortably on their cosy couches. Though some have had a hard time adjusting to the isolation and the new normal, others have now accepted this as a reality. But now that offices are reopening, this young woman’s rant will resonate with anyone who has abandoned the ‘old normal'. READ MORE

Here's Why Kapil Sharma was Seen in a Wheelchair at Mumbai Airport

Actor=comedian Kapil Sharma was snapped while getting out of Mumbai airport on Monday. To his fans' surprise, the actor was being carried off in a wheelchair by an airport staffer. While speculations swirled as to why he was wheelchair bound, Kapil has now opened up on the same saying he had suffered a back injury in a gym. READ MORE