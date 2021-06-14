News18 Afternoon Digest: Chirag Paswan Faces Revolt as Uncle Leads Coup in LJP; India Reports Lowest Covid Cases Since April 1

Chirag Paswan Faces Revolt as Uncle Leads Coup in LJP, Nitish Kumar’s Role Under Lens

After managing to get a single seat in Bihar assembly elections and more than 200 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leaders moving to JDU, the Chirag Paswan-led party is now facing another crisis. In a setback to the LJP, five of the six Lok Sabha MPs of the party have revolted against Chirag and have written to the speaker to be treated as a separate group. READ MORE

Income Tax Return New Portal: This Tax Payment Service Not Available. How to Pay Online

The Income Tax department has recently unveiled the new income tax e-filing portal — www.incometax.gov.in. The aim is to make you income tax return (ITR) filing journey more convenient and hassle-free. READ MORE

Elon Musk’s Tweet Did It Again! Bitcoin Jumps as Tesla Shares Future Plan with Crypto

Elon Musk did it again! Bitcoin price climbed above $39,000 after Tesla chief executive had indicated that electric carmaker will resume transaction with cryptocurrency. In a reply to an article which criticises the celebrity CEO for ‘manipulating Bitcoin price’, Musk mentioned Tesla will resume transactions with the cryptocurrency when mining is done with more clean energy. READ MORE

India Reports Lowest Covid Cases Since April 1; Maharashtra, Bengal See Uptick | 10 Points

India on Monday recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 2,95,10,410. While the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data. READ MORE

Use Posaconazole Injections to Treat Black Fungus if Drug Unavailable, Says Covid Task Force

Posaconazole injections can be used to treat mucormycosis, if amphotericin B is unavailable or cannot be used in patients with severe intolerance to the drug, the joint national task force for Covid-19 has said. According to Times of India, with a nationwide shortage of the drug for over two months now, posaconazole use is primarily a stopgap until supply improves, experts said. READ MORE

A Year On, Sushant Singh Rajput Continues to be Biggest Symbol of Anti-Nepotism Crusade

Among the many questions and debates that rose from the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, the inside vs outsider debate in Bollywood was most widely discussed. Talk of nepotism and criticism around it had never been so open until then. READ MORE

