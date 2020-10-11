News18 Afternoon Digest: CBI Takes Over Hathras Rape Case Probe from UP Police, India's Covid-19 Tally Tops 70L Mark and Other Top Stories

CBI Takes Over Hathras Rape Case Probe from UP Police, May Also Investigate Related FIRs on Sedition

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday took over the Hathras rape and murder case. The agency's Ghaziabad unit has re-registered FIRs that were earlier filed by the UP police. The agency may also probe related FIRs of sedition, disrupting law and order and conspiracy that UP police had registered after violent protests rocked Hathras. Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training issued notification, paving the way for CBI to take over the case.

India's Covid-19 Tally Tops 70 lakh-mark With 74,383 Cases in 24 Hours

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 70 lakh-mark today with a rise of 74,383 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 108,334 after 918 fresh fatalities. India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the US, and at the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to John Hopkins data.

Bathinda Only City In North with ‘Good’ Air as Delhi Chokes With ‘Poor’ AQI Due to Stubble Burning in Punjab

Even as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) imposed a fine of Rs 12.25 lakh in 460 paddy stubble burning cases in the state, data shows that the cases have only quadrupled compared to last year in the corresponding period. However, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 47, Bathinda remains in good’ category, becoming the only city in North India to still have good quality air.

Telangana Cabinet Decides to Give 50% Quota to Women in Greater Hyderabad Civic Elections

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday approved the Amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, 1955 by providing 50 per cent reservation to women in the GHMC Council, functioning of the ward committees and reservation of wards. The state government will introduce the amendments in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, October 13, which is commencing for this particular purpose among other business.

'Satisfied with Ex-gratia of Rs 10L, Job & House': Burnt Alive Over Land, Rajasthan Priest Cremated by Family

Atemple priest, who died after being set afire allegedly by land-grabbers on Wednesday in Rajasthan's Karauli district, was cremated after his protesting family members agreed to it following assurances from the administration. The priest's family said that they are satisfied with the compensation announced.

7 Tripura MLAs Camped in Delhi Demand 'Dictatorial' CM's Resignation, Request Audience with BJP Chief At least 7 BJP MLAs from Tripura have called for Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's resignation calling him dictatorial, inexperienced and unpopular. The BJP MLAs, who are camped at party headquarter in Delhi are demanding meeting with the party’s national leadership on the issue.

Bigg Boss 14 Day 7 Written Updates: Nikki Tamboli Becomes a House Senior from Fresher

On Saturday, October 10, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants experienced their first Weekend Ka Vaar with host, Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He began the show at his favorite corner of the house, The BB Theatre. He began by watching the bulldozer task in the theatre and then discussing and reprimanding the contestants over different issues of the house that happened during the week. He praised actress Rubina Dilaik for standing up for herself against the Seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan and for reprimanding her husband Abhinav for interfering in her game