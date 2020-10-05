News18 Afternoon Digest: CBI Raids Cong Troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, India May Have Crossed Covid-19 Peak in Sept and Other Top Stories

CBI Raids Congress Troubleshooter DK Shivakumar, Party Alleges Intimidation Ahead of K'taka Bypolls

Trouble continues for Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as the CBI raided his house in the early hours of Monday. A large team of CBI officials has been conducting raids at 15 places linked to the Congress stalwart from the state. A separate team has raided his younger brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh’s house, while a team has gone to their village in neighbouring Kanakapura taluk. According to reports, the CBI conducted the raid after the state government gave a prosecution consent to raid him in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Shivakumar has already challenged the prosecution assent in the Karnataka High Court and the court has issued a notice to the state government. READ MORE

India May Have Crossed Covid-19 Peak in September: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Sunday said that it is possible that India passed its COVID-19 peak in September as the number of daily cases has significantly decreased in the past one week. It, however, cautioned that the pandemic was far from over. “The declining positivity rate at all-India level sets the stage to further push up the frontiers of economic recovery. For this, all stakeholders need to get into the act as remaining restrictions on access and mobility are further eased. More than social distancing it is self-protection with due precautions that better fits into the context of ‘jaan bhi aur jahaan bhi’," the finance ministry said in its monthly report. LIVE UPDATES HERE

As Gandhis Corner Govt, Here’s Why Hathras Tragedy Has Generated Such Political Heat

The Congress has been praying for a chink in the BJP's armour ever since the NDA came to power. Now, the Hathras incident and Farm Act 2020 have afforded the party an opportunity to mobilise the middle-class and farmers against the BJP. The brutal murder of a teenaged Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh has the potential to marshal national outrage into a Nirbhaya-like campaign, the Congress feels, as the intersecting fault lines of caste, class and gender exert a powerful emotional appeal. In terms of sheer barbarism, the Hathras tragedy recalls the 2012 Delhi bus rape. But given the fact that the victim was a Dalit and her attackers upper caste, it resonates with the Bhanwari Devi case of 1992. READ MORE

Trump Says 'I Get It' after Covid-19 Diagnosis, Then Briefly Leaves Hospital to Greet Supporters

Two days after being hospitalized with COVID-19, President Donald Trump declared, “I get it,” in a message to the nation Sunday before briefly leaving the hospital to salute supporters from a motorcade, a move that suggested the president would continue to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans. Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. The doctors also said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday. READ MORE

Delhi Airport Discards Batch of Ink After Former MP Tweets Photo of Burns

Former member of Parliament and national spokesperson for Congress Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Sunday tweeted a photo of his burns in his hands that he said was sustained from the indelible ink used for stamping international passengers on arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport. The batch of ink has now reportedly been discarded. On arrival at the Delhi airport from New York on Saturday, Yaskhi was stamped prior to boarding his connecting flight to Hyderabad. READ MORE

'Dhoni's Smile is Back': CSK's Emphatic 10-Wicket Win Over KXIP Brings Thala Fans Alive

After hitting rock-bottom on the IPL points table, Chennai Super Kings returned to their winning ways after Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team handed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a 10-wicket defeat in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 179, CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis smashed delightful and unbeaten fifties each as the duo stitched a partnership of 181 to guide CSK to their second victory of the tournament. This was KXIP's 4th defeat in the ongoing IPL 2020 season. Dhoni was all smiles after the victory and Thala fans rejoiced the victory on social media. READ MORE