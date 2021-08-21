News18 Afternoon Digest: Bihar Reports 251k 'Excess Deaths' Since March 2020, 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid To Pass by Earth Today & Other Top Stories

Bihar Reports 251k ‘Excess Deaths’ Since Pandemic in March 2020, 48.6 Times More Than Official Toll

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there were at least 2,51,000 excess deaths registered under the Civil Registration System (CRS) in Bihar. The number is 48.6 times more than the official number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state- 5,163 in the same time period.

‘Potentially hazardous’ Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa To Pass by Earth Today

A massive asteroid that is bigger than the world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa will soar past Earth on Saturday, August 21. The “potentially hazardous” asteroid is a cluster of 1,000 rocks and has been named as known as “2016 AJ193″ by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The fast-moving block is travelling through space at 94,208 km per hour, the US space agency, which is keeping a close eye on it, recorded. At this speed, the asteroid is likely to pass within 3,427,903 km of Earth.

Jharkhand Woman Stripped, Paraded Naked with Garland of Shoes Over Affair with Married Man

A woman was stripped and paraded naked with a garland of shoes around her neck in Jharkhand’s Dumka district over her relationship with a married man, police said on Saturday. Six people were arrested in connection with the incident that happened in Ranishwar police station area of the district, they said.

Norway Footballer Sacked, 10 Warned after Stadium Sex Party

Norwegian first division football club Brann SK said Friday it had fired one player and issued written warnings to 10 others following a late-night sex party they organised at the club’s stadium. Another player has quit following the August 10 incident, which has caused an uproar in Norway and provoked booing from fans during a recent home game.

Almost A Week After Quake, Desperate Haitians Loot Aid Trucks

Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to deliver aid to remote parts in the south of the impoverished Caribbean nation, which were hardest-hit by last Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake. With hundreds still missing, hopes are fading of finding anyone still alive.

SEBI Puts Adani Wilmar’s Rs 4,500-Crore IPO on Hold

Capital markets regulator Sebi has kept the proposed Rs 4,500-crore initial share-sale of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) in “abeyance”. However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) did not clarify further. The company had filed preliminary papers with Sebi on August 3, to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Without disclosing the reason, Sebi said “issuance of observations kept in abeyance” with regard to the Adani Wilmar IPO, according to an update in the SEBI website as on August 13.

British High Commissioner Praises UP Govt’s Handling of Covid-19 Pandemic

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Friday appreciated the efforts of Uttar Pradesh government in handling of the pandemic. He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in promoting girl child education, self-reliance and empowerment of women, according to a statement issued by UP government.

