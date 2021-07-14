News18 Afternoon Digest: Army Trashes Media Report on PLA Crossing LAC in Eastern Ladakh; Three LeT Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K

Army Trashes Media Report on PLA Crossing LAC in Eastern Ladakh, Says Monitoring China’s Activities

There has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region, the Army said on Wednesday. The Army said it has been monitoring activities by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) including turnover of troops in the region. READ MORE

Punjabi Singer Manmeet Singh’s Body Found in Kareri Lake After Flash Flood in Himachal

Body of Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from the Kareri lake area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday. Singh, along with his brothers and friends, had come to Shahpur which is located at a distance of 25km from the lake. As per reports, the group went to Kareri from Shahpur on Monday. During the torrential rains, Singh was reportedly slipped and fallen into Kareri lake. After getting the news about the accident, Singh’s family members immediately reached the spot. READ MORE

Zika Virus Adds to Kerala’s Woes. All You Need to Know About Symptoms, Prevention & Cure

As Kerala battles a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, it has reported 23 cases of the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne flavivirus transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes. The mosquitoes are usually seen early in the morning or late in the evening and are also responsible for the transmission of chikungunya, dengue, and yellow fever. Kerala reported its first case of the Zika virus on July 8, when a pregnant woman tested positive. READ MORE

Three LeT Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J-K’s Pulwama

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. A gunbattle broke out in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants there. READ MORE

Respite From Sky-High Petrol, Diesel Prices May be Far, Chief Economic Adviser Says Fuel Tax Cut Unlikely

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian hinted that the government is unlikely to cut fuel taxes, though petrol and diesel rates are a record high, he said, “When we look at it from the inflation perspective, what is the contribution (of petrol and diesel) to inflation is something we have to keep in mind. So we should speak based on data on all these aspects.” READ MORE

Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman Front Runners for Post of Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

The position of the floor leader or the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha for the Bharatiya Janata Party is vacant after the resignation of senior leader Thawarchand Gehlot who is now the governor of Karnataka. The party will have to make the announcement ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 19. The most likely frontrunner is Union minister Piyush Goyal who is currently the deputy floor leader for Rajya Sabha. READ MORE

