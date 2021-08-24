News18 Afternoon Digest: Andhra Cong Worker Cooks Up a Storm to Protest Blocking of RaGa Account; 1.6 Cr Indians Have Missed Their 2nd Dose & Other Stories

‘Twitter Bird’ Fried in Hot Oil: Andhra Congress Worker Cooks Up a Storm to Protest Blocking of RaGa Account

Congress worker GV Sri Raj’s ‘novel’ protest against Twitter for blocking the party and Rahul Gandhi’s official handle has kicked up a storm in Andhra Pradesh, with the party handing him a suspension letter for “tarnishing” its image. Sri Raj, son of former Andhra Pradesh MP GV Harsha Kumar, and others fried a dead quail that they christened the “Twitter bird” and the headed to the post office to send the parcel to the Twitter head office in India, the News Minute reported. READ MORE

At least 1.6 Crore Indians Have Missed Their 2nd Covid Jab, Says Govt Data

At least 1.6 crore Indians are yet to get their second shot of the Covid vaccine 16 weeks after their first shot, a report by the health ministry noted. The 1.6 crore figure was arrived at by looking at how many people had got their first shots as of May 2 and comparing it with the total number of those who have so far got their second. Among those who still remain unvaccinated are among the elderly, and the rest are from other vulnerable groups such as health and frontline workers and those aged over 45. READ MORE

Afghanistan Crisis: Hardeep Puri Receives Guru Granth Sahib at Airport as Spl Plane with 44 Sikhs Lands in Delhi | Watch

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State V Muraleedharan and BJP leader RP Singh received three Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, which landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning. “Guru Granth Sahi Swaroop has been received. I want to thank PM who made this rescue operation possible,” Hardeep Singh Puri said. The minister also tweeted a video carrying one of the copies on his head with reverence, with two others carrying the other copies, and chanting “Satnam Shri Waheguru” as he walked barefoot on the aerobridge. READ MORE

Rahul Gandhi Calls Baghel, Singhdev to Delhi as ‘50-50 CM’ Tenure Row Heats up in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo have been called to Delhi by the Congress high command to attend an important meeting on Wednesday related to issues in the state, sources told News18. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet Baghel and Singh Deo and state in-charge PL Punia will also be present at this meeting. While Baghel left for Delhi on Monday, Singh Deo will reach the national capital on Tuesday. The political corridors of Chhattisgarh are rife with speculations about the reason behind the meeting amid discussions of CM’s alleged two-and-a-half-years formula. READ MORE

Infosys Becomes Fourth Company to Hit $100-billion m-cap, Share at Record High Today

Infosys saw its share price hit a record high in intraday trade on August 24. This came after the market capitalisation of the IT firm reached $100 billion. The company also reported a 22.7 year-on-year rise in its Q1 net profit, which was up from its previous Rs 4,233 crore for the same quarter last year. Being the country’s second-largest software provider, Infosys reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,195 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. This showed a 2.3 per cent sequential growth. Infosys had also become the fourth company to hit a market capitalisation of over $100 billion and is second only to the likes of Tata Consultancy Services. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh’s Anniyan Remake in Legal Trouble, Producer Ravichandran to Move Court

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, which is a remake of the Tamil film Anniyan, has recently got into the controversy of copyright. Originally produced by Aascar Ravichandran, the film was to be remade in Hindi by Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. However, Ravichandran said that no legal permission was taken from him for the remake and it is unacceptable. The producer, who has already filed a complaint against Shankar for taking up the project without his consent, has spoken to the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). READ MORE

Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu in Quarantine, Tek Chand Named India’s New Flag Bearer

Just hours before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, flag bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu along with five other members of the Indian contingent have been put into quarantine after they came in close contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19. However, none of them have tested positive since the past six days. As a precautionary step, they will remain in quarantine and Tek Chand will be the new flag bearer for India at the opening ceremony. READ MORE

