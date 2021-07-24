News18 Afternoon Digest:Amit Shah on a Two-Day Visit to Meghalaya; No Plans to Suspend NEET, Other Common Entrance Exams, Says Lok Sabha

Amit Shah on a Two-Day Visit to Meghalaya, to Meet Chief Ministers of All 7 NE States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Shillong for two days to chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight Northeastern states in which interstate border issues might be taken up, officials said. READ MORE

No Plans to Suspend NEET, Other Common Entrance Exams: Lok Sabha

The Union government does not have any plans to suspend NEET and other common entrance examinations, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) and NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held this year on September 11 and 12, respectively, she said in a written reply. READ MORE

India’s Salaried Class May Witness More Than 8% Increment in Monthly Pay in Next Fiscal: Report

According to an exclusive report by Bloomberg, monthly salaries could rise about 8 per cent in the financial year starting April 2022, especially if authorities avert a third wave of the virus. That’s higher than the 6%-8% surveys predicted for the current year. READ MORE

Asteroid 3 Times the Size of Taj Mahal to Zoom Past Earth on July 25

An asteroid thrice the size of the Taj Mahal will pass close to the earth on July 25. According to NASA’s database of Near-earth objects, the asteroid ‘2008 GO20,’ sized about 220 metres in diameter, will reach its closest approach to Earth at around 3 am on July 25 (Indian Standard Time). READ MORE

Indian Railways Lost 2,903 Employees due to COVID-19: Union minister Vaishnaw Tells Parliament

The Railways has lost 2,903 employees due to COVID-19, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said settlement of dues has been made with families of deceased Railway employees in 2,782 cases. READ MORE

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Now Among India’s 1% After Bumper Listing. Know His Net Worth

Story continues

Following the grand market debut of Zomato’s initial public offer (IPO) and its listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the founder Deepinder Goyal now stands as amidst the country’s 1 percent in terms of wealth. His personal fortune is close to the $1 billion mark now, according to a report by Bloomberg. READ MORE

‘Can Decide to Join Country or be Independent’: Imran Khan’s New Offer for Kashmir

Departing from Pakistan’s declared policy on Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Islamabad would let the people of Kashmir decide if they want to join Pakistan or become an “independent state”. India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of India. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here