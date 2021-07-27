News18 Afternoon Digest: Aiming at Reopening Schools, Govt Asks States to Expedite Vaccination for Teachers; 'Flexible' Sonia Shows Party Ready to Let Didi Play 'Big Brother' for Oppn

Aiming at Reopening Schools, Govt Asks States to Expedite Vaccination for Teachers

The Centre has asked States to speed up vaccination drives for school teachers and para teachers. Educational bodies under the Central government such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have been asked to assess the status of vaccination among teachers and staff. READ MORE

What Covid? Stampede at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple During VIP Visits for ‘Sawan’ Injures Many

A number of devotees, including women and children, were grievously injured on Monday following a stampede at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Siva Temple. The crowd turned uncontrollable after visits by some VIPs, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. READ MORE

Death Toll in Maharashtra’s Flood-ravaged Districts Rises to 192, More Rain Likely

Even as the rainwater drained and the two lanes of the Pune-Bengaluru national highway were reopened after a four-day break, the death toll in Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged districts increased to 192 on Monday. While 25 individuals are still missing, and 3.7 lakh people have been evacuated, most of whom are from the Sangli district. READ MORE

Mamata Proposes, Congress Disposes: ‘Flexible’ Sonia Shows Party Ready to Let Didi Play ‘Big Brother’ for Oppn

The year 2024 may be three years away but the recent bonhomie between the Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set the ball rolling for the general elections where a united Opposition plans to halt the BJP juggernaut and take on PM Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal Takes a Game off Ma Long Before Bowing Out of Table Tennis Singles

Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal took a game off the legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion, before making a third round exit from the table tennis competition at the Tokyo Games here on Tuesday. Sharath fought tooth and nail to take the second game from Long but eventually lost 7-11 11-8 11-13 4-11 4-11 in 46 minutes. READ MORE

India to Miss Vaccination Target of 13.5 Crore for July as Country Stares at Shrink in Pace

Data reveals that India will not be able to meet its target for Covid-19 vaccination for July as the country is staring at a decrease in pace in terms of the number of doses administered. The Health Ministry had set a target of 13.5 crore doses for the month of July, however, the country is likely to administer around 12.5 crore vaccines, a crore short of the target. READ MORE

Customers Turn Prisoners in London’s Jail-themed Restaurant, Wear Orange Jumpsuits

As the world is preparing to return to normal by easing the coronavirus restrictions, restaurants are also prepping for the same and letting their creative juices flow to attract the crowd. Dining outlets are coming up with innovative techniques like modified menus, discount coupons and even themed experiences to welcome the customers. READ MORE

