News18 Afternoon Digest: Afghans Jostle to Flee, Hope India Will Alter Stance, Says Taliban & Other Top Stories

On Camera, Hundreds Jostle to Board Flight as Taliban Take Over, Plunging Afghanistan Into Uncertainty | WATCH

It was absolute mayhem at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Monday as US troops fired shots into the air to control thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country. Desperate images showed a parked aircraft at Kabul airport surrounded by a sea of people who are pushing and fighting to get inside the cabin from the only ladder connected to the front door. Barbed wires surround the tarmac at some areas, behind which a line of Afghans stare at the few remaining US troops who are guarding the airport.

EXCLUSIVE | Hope India Will Alter Stance, Says Taliban Spokesman as Insurgents Look to ‘Reconstruct, Form Islamic Govt’ Soon

Taliban spokesman, Shaheen Suhail, in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 laid out the militant group’s roadmap for the “reconstruction” of Afghanistan, its international co-operation plans and how this regime is going to be different from the one the world witnessed before. Suhail also said that the organisation expects India to change its stance and support Taliban.

Maha New Covid Rules: After Relaxations for Mumbai Locals, Now Gardens, Beaches to be Open | Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that all public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier, on June 4 this year, the (BMC) had allowed these places to open for the public from 5 am to 9 am.

Over 1,200 Killed in Massive Haiti Quake, Overburdened Hospitals Struggle to Treat Injured

The death toll in Haiti’s powerful earthquake jumped to over 1,200 on Sunday, as crews desperately dug through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president’s assassination. In Les Cayes, as in other hard-hit cities on the southwestern peninsula, most of the population spent the night sleeping outdoors in front of their houses — or what remained of them — amid fears of new aftershocks.

Story continues

Vinesh Phogat Refutes All But One Allegation Levelled by Wrestling Federation of India

Vinesh Phogat refuted all the allegations levelled at her by the Wrestling Federation of India but one. She completely disagreed with the accusations that she displayed negative behaviour against her wrestling teammates and that she refused to train with the Indian contingent. She, however, admitted to the “unintentional” error of wearing the wrong singlet, where she did not wear the one provided by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

PM Modi Fulfills His Promise of Ice Cream with PV Sindhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised badminton star PV Sindhu that he would have an ice cream with her once she returns from the Tokyo Olympics. On Monday when the PM hosted the Indian athletes at his residence, he fulfilled that promise and had an ice cream with the two-time Olympic medallist. PM Modi lauded all the Indian athletes for their best-ever show at the Olympics earlier this month and had a personal meet and greet session with them.

Dalit Sarpanch Kicked, Manhandled by Secretary in MP for Hoisting Flag Without Him on I-Day

An elderly Dalit sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand was allegedly manhandled by an upper caste secretary of the gram panchayat on Independence Day on Sunday. Sources told News18 that the sarpanch was “kicked by the secretary” because he unfurled the national flag on the insistence of the locals and did not wait for the secretary who arrived there late.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here