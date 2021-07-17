News18 Afternoon Digest: AAP MLA Atishi Alleges Delhi BJP Chief Tweeting 'Fake News'; Tata Power Partners With HPCL to Set Up EV Charging Stations

AAP MLA Atishi Alleges Delhi BJP Chief Tweeting ‘Fake News’, Files Police Complaint

AAP MLA Atishi said she has lodged a police complaint against Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for tweeting a video of rainwater gushing into a bus and “falsely” claiming that it happened in the national capital. Along with the tweet, Gupta had written, “DTC bus floating in a world-class swimming pool built by the Kejriwal government in Delhi.” Atishi claimed that the video is of an incident in Jaipur. READ MORE

Tata Power Partners With HPCL to Set Up EV Charging Stations at Petrol Pumps in India

Tata Power has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Maharatna Oil & Gas Public Sector undertaking, to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country. Tata Power is a pioneer in the EV Charging space and owns an expansive network of over 500 public chargers in 100+ cities. READ MORE

Before College Admission Students Should Sign Bond Against Dowry, Suggests Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suggested that prior to taking admission in colleges students and their parents should sign a bond that they will not engage in the practice of dowry. Days after a series of dowry deaths rocked Kerala and led to a heated debate against the menace, Khan had on July 14 observed fast to create social awareness against the social evil and end atrocities against women. READ MORE

Covid-19: Death Rate in Second Wave Lower Than the First, Fatality Rate Still Surging, Highest in June

Despite the high number of Covid-19 deaths in the first wave that hit India during April-June, the death rate in the second wave in the country remains lower than the first. However, the death rate in the second wave is still climbing as states continue to report relatively high number of casualties. The case fatality rate (CFR or death rate) in the first wave of the pandemic was 1.41 percent, considering that the second wave began in March this year. READ MORE

Piyush Goyal’s Elevation Leaves Rajya Sabha Dy Leader Post Vacant; Bhupender Yadav Emerges as Frontrunner

Piyush Goyal, who recently took charge of the textile ministry, has been declared as the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, Goyal’s new role leaves the position of the deputy leader vacant, which was earlier occupied by him. The post of deputy leader is the one that has been created and is not conventionally a constitutional post. READ MORE

England vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan, Pakistan Fans Hail ‘Unpredictably Brilliant’ Team

Pakistan, after getting battered in the ODI series against England, made a comeback and registered a win in the first T20I on Friday. The 31-run win gave Pakistan much to cheer about, and to their fans too. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and West Indian Ian Bishop were left impressed with Pakistan’s show against a full-strength England. READ MORE

