All India News Schedule for Friday, June 12 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Rahul Gandhi to speak with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on how COVID crisis is shaping the world NORTH -Rajasthan Cong tries to keep its flock together ahead of RS polls -Allahabad HC verdict on recruitment of 69,000 govt teachers -Babri mosque demolition trial EAST -Devastating long-term impact of fire at Assam gas well on environment and local economy WEST -New emergency help number operational in Mumbai, other major cities of Maharashtra PTI DV