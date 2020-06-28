All India News Schedule for Sunday, June 28 Coronavirus /lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio broadcast at 11 am -Story on struggle of street children amid coronavirus pandemic NCR -Number of COVID-19 containment zones rises to 417 in Delhi after remapping following Centre's orders NORTH -Monsoon session of UP Assembly maybe held through video conferencing, speaker tells PTI -UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ram Janambhoomi temple site -Locust update from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan WEST -Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis to address Maharashtra virtual rally at 6:30 pm -Shivraj Singh Chouhan to address Chhattisgarh virtual rally at 12:30 pm PTI DV DV