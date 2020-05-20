All India News Schedule for Wednesday, May 20 --- Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union Cabinet meeting at 11 am -Congress media briefing at 10:30 am NCR -Story on migrant workers NORTH -Cong-UP govt face off over buses for migrant workers -Bus services to resume on select routes in Punjab -Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's televised address SOUTH -Story on migrants on Chennai-Kolkata highway EAST -Girl takes father on cycle from Gurugram to Bihar amid lockdown -Cyclone Amphan related stories WEST -Pandemic puts city's street food business in jeopardy PTI DV