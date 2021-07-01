NEWS SCHEDULE
National news schedule for Thursday, July 1 - Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -PM Modi to address doctors on IMA Doctors' Day -Rajesh Bhushan, Randeep Guleria and V K Paul at IMA event -Shashi Tharoor and R K Sharma at India Global Forum -Health ministry updates on COVID-19 situation -Political briefings NCR -BJP protest at CM's residence -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -Punjab Congress developments EAST -Stories on relaxation in lockdown -Political developments in Bengal -Arunachal bridge collapse update on search for missing people -Himanta Sarma says encouraging use of HPCL's infrastructure for industrial use PTI DV