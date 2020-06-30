All India News Schedule for Tuesday, June 30 Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 4 pm -India-China military talks from 10:30 am onwards NCR -LG to hold meeting with health department officials NORTH -Uttarakhand wildlife advisory board permits transfer of forest land for border roads -Locust updates EAST -Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to address rally in West Bengal -West Bengal education department mulling including a chapter on COVID-19 in school curriculum WEST -Congress to observe Black Day to mark 100 days of BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh PTI DV