NEWS SCHEDULE

National Schedule for Wednesday, July 28 NATIONAL -Parliament session related stories -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive -Union Cabinet meeting -WB CM to meet Trinamool MPs, meetings with Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal -Shashi Tharoor led parliamentary panel on IT to discuss Pegasus issue -Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Dushanbe visit for SCO meeting -Jal Shakti Minister, two ministers of state at Clean India Mission event -Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha dy chairman, union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Kiren Rijiju and others at World Hepatitis Day event -US Secretary of State Blinken to meet PM Modi -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Protest by AISA at Education Ministry -Farmers' protest at Jantar Mantar NORTH -Congress leader Ajay maken to meet party MLAs in Jaipur -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers’ protest-related developments -Rain, floods related stories from Himachal Pradesh SOUTH -Kerala Assembly session -Basavaraj Bommai to be sworn in as CM EAST -Updates on border row between Assam and Mizoram -Political developments in Bengal -Batak Valley bandh WEST -Bombay HC to hear IPS officer Param Bir Singh's plea in case under Atrocities Act -Raj Kundra's bail plea hearing in Mumbai court -Goa Assembly session -Chhattisgarh Assembly session PTI DV