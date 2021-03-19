NEWS SCHEDULE
National news schedule for Friday, March 19 - Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Parliament stories - Political briefings - Developments related to assembly polls NCR -Youth Congress protest against fuel price hike -Meetings of municipal standing committees -Press conference by Students' Federation of India at 2:30 pm -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related stories -Assembly sessions in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh -UP CM Yogi Adityanath's press conference to mark four years of his government SOUTH -Poll related stories -Kamal Haasan to release MNM party manifesto EAST -Election related stories from Assam, West Bengal -Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students and public rallies in Assam -Public meetings of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari -West Bengal CM's poll rallies WEST -Sachin Waze case updates PTI DV