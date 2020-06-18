All India News Schedule for Thursday, June 18 -Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -Stories on Ladakh situation -Subramanian Swamy to speak on India-China border standoff at a video conference at 6 pm NCR -Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting NORTH -Punjab:Funerals of soldiers killed in LAC clash -UP Cong chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's press conference -Babri Mosque demolition trial in Lucknow, Uma Bharti asked to appear in court -Update on MP Governor Lalji Tandon's condition -UP HC to hear anticipatory bail plea of Priyanka Gandhi's secretary in buses case SOUTH -Last rites of Telangana Army colonel, TN havildar EAST -Manipur political developments -Meghalaya govt decides to allow restaurants, salons, beauty parlours to reopen from next week -A 72-year-old man erroneously declared COVID-19 in Meghalaya, officials blame machines WEST -Goa Revolution Day official event in Panaji PTI DV