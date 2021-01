NEWS SCHEDULE

NewsBytes

Ahead of its launch in India on January 22, Tata Motors has unveiled the turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback. It comes in five body colors and three trims. As for the highlights, it looks similar to the standard model but offers an upmarket cabin with several new features. Under the hood, it runs on a Nexon-sourced BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.