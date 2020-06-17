All India News Schedule for Wednesday, June 17 -Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs and LGs of 21 states/UTs from 3 pm onwards -Stories on Ladakh situation NCR -Story on a 20-year-old taking up the risky job of handling bodies of those dying due to COVID-19 -BJP to announce its mayoral candidates for three civic bodies NORTH -UP High Court to hear anticipatory bail plea of Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary in buses case -Rajasthan resort politics update -Babri Mosque demolition trial in Lucknow -Update on MP Governor Lalji Tandon's condition EAST -Odisha's resilience in the face of disasters draws attention of Discovery channel which will telecast a documentary on cyclone Fani -Mizoram minister provides labour for construction of house of a widower PTI PTI DV