All India News Schedule for Wednesday, June 3 -coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Cabinet meeting at 11 am NORTH -Himachal CM's press conference -Bangladeshi man crosses border, travels across India and tries to enter Pakistan to meet lover SOUTH -Andhra Pradesh DGP's press conference -Health department briefing in Puducherry WEST -Cyclone Nisarga updates -Gujarat govt forms panel of doctors to help formulate, implement healthcare guidelines -Security guards feed monkeys at Daulatabad fort in Aurangabad during lockdown PTI DV