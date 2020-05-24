All India News Schedule for Sunday, May 24 -- Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Congress media briefing -Special story on how crisis involving migrants in certain pockets of Gurgaon is affecting education of their children NCR -Delhi's peak power demand has started increasing and it may surpass last year's demand of 7,409 MW -Special story on migrants vowing to never vote or vote for NOTA and tell fellow villages how they have been abandoned by politicians.

NORTH -Update on protest, probe demand over Churu SHO's suicide EAST -Kolkata's pollution levels may rise due to loss of green cover following cyclone Amphan PTI DV