All India News Schedule for Tuesday, June 2 -Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Urban development secretary and CPCB member secretary to address PHD chamber event at 3 pm -Secretary, defence production, Raj Kumar, to speak at conference at noon NORTH -Update on quarantine of ministers in Uttarakhand, test results -UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu likely to move HC for bail WEST -Start-up in Pune launching holistic funeral management service amid pandemic -Man, son dig well during lockdown in Nanded district PTI DV DV