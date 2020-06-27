All India News Schedule for Saturday, June 27 Coronavirus /lockdown updates NATIONAL --Political briefings NCR --DCP (Cyber Crime) to participate in a webinar on cyber threats NORTH --BJP president JP Nadda to address virtual rally in Rajasthan --Babri mosque demolition trial in Lucknow SOUTH --Saturday at 11 am, 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, which will be a one-year service program activity, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister through video conference WEST --Bhopal: Migrant labourers commission formed for welfare of workers who have returned --Bhopal: MP govt for 4,000 constables recruitment --Mumbai: Mumbai police chief says high population density cause of spike in COVID cases in north Mumbai EAST --Story about mental healthcare initiative of Assam government for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine facilities PTI AAR AAR