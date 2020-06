All India News Schedule for Saturday, June 20 NATIONAL -- PM Narendra Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, 11 am -- Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri to hold a press conference on flight operations and related issues at 2.15 pm -- Coronavirus updates NCR -- Delhi LG to hold DDMA meeting - 12 pm -- Update on Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition -- Stories relating to coronavirus NORTH -- Coronavirus/lockdown updates -- Rajasthan: BJP president JP Nadda addresses virtual rally -- Uttar Pradesh: Babri mosque demolition trial; MP Governor Lalji Tandon'6/20/2020 9:52:05 AM condition EAST -- Updates on Manipur political development -- Coronavirus related stories WEST -- Coronavirus/lockdown updates -- Panaji: Nitin Gadkari to virtually address Goa BJP workers at 6.30pm SOUTH -- IAF chief's address at 8:25 am. Press conference 9:20 am -- Coronavirus stories/ lockdown update AAR AAR