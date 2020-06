All India News Schedule for Monday, June 1 -Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union Cabinet to meet at 11 am NCR -Delhi government's guidelines on lockdown relaxations.

-Delhi BJP to hold dharnas against AAP govt's handling of coronavirus pandemic.

NORTH -Jaipur walled city areas, monuments reopen after two months -UP Cong chief's bail plea hearing EAST -Hospitality extended by Bihar villagers to Mizos on train winning many hearts PTI DV