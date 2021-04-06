National news schedule for Tuesday, April 6 Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi at BJP foundation day event -Press conference by S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov -Harsh Vardhan to interact with health ministers of 11 states/UTs -Health ministry briefing on COVID-19 situation and vaccination drive -Political briefings -Stories related to assembly polls NCR -Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, LG Anil Baijal at inauguration of Narela-Bawana flyover -Environment minister Gopal Rai to address press conference -DDA vice chairman at NAREDCO event on DDA green area development policy -Delhi BJP event on party foundation day NORTH -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments SOUTH -Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry EAST -Third phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal -PM to address election rallies in West Bengal WEST -Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at concluding function of 25-day-long Dandi yatra held as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence at 10:30 am in Gujarat PTI DV