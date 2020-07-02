All India News Schedule for Thursday, July 2 Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -Gautam Bambawale, Anil Wadhwa and Kanwal Sibal to speak at online conference on post COVID geopolitics at 6 pm NCR -A month since the markets reopened in Delhi, traders in Connaught Place and Khan Market glare at losses with many shutting down while several others struggling to survive -Delhi BJP's press conference NORTH -BJP leader Uma Bharti to appear before special court hearing Babri mosque demolition case -Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia's press conference EAST -Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to address virtual rally for West Bengal -Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to address press conference -Coal workers' strike in command areas of CCL, BCCL in Jharkhand WEST -Madhya Pradesh ministry expansion at 11 am PTI DV