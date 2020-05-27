All India News Schedule for Wednesday, May 27 -Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Rahul Gandhi will be in conversation with Prof Ashish Jha and Prof Johan Giesecke on state of Indian economy through video conference at 10 am -Webinar by WWF India CEO Ravi Singh on COVID and climate resilience at 4 pm NORTH -COVID cases surge in Uttarakhand with return of migrants -Punjab, Haryana speakers spar over space sharing in common Vidhan Sabha building -Punjab Cabinet meets amid row over cabinet secretary -Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's televised address -Locust situation in UP SOUTH -IAF chief to operationalise 18 squadron with LCA Tejas in Coimbatore EAST -Mizoram faces shortage of quarantine facilities, 168 churches offer accommodation -Pangolin rescued from quarantine centre in Odisha tested for COVID-19 -Stories on restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone in West Bengal WEST -Health infrastructure in Mumbai struggles to handle coronavirus crisis.

-Out of job after lockdown, graduate provides free vegetables to needy in Aurangabad -Goa sees cancellation of 25 weddings in peak season due to lockdown -Patanjali proposal for ayurvedic drug trial on COVID-19 patients faces flak -Locust watch in Vidarbha PTI DV DV