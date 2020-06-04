All India News Schedule for Thursday, June 4 -coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Online summit between PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison 11 am onwards -HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and UD minister Hardeep Singh Puri to speak at an event at National Media Centre at noon NCR -LG to hold meeting with top Delhi govt officials EAST -Mizoram to conduct mass sample testing of stranded people returning to state from COVID containment zones -IIT Bhubaneswar to conduct online end semester exams to facilitate timely graduation of students WEST -Patients dependent on Jejuri temple in Pune left without medicines due to lockdown -Tribal migrant workers who returned to MP search for jobs -Chhattisgarh Police launch campaign to protect personnel from stress, depression PTI DV