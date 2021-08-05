National News Schedule for Thursday, August 5 NATIONAL -Parliament session related stories -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccines -Reactions to SC hearing on Pegasus issue -Political developments and briefings NCR -Press conference by Delhi BJP -SDMC housing meeting -Dalit minor rape:Delhi Congress to file complaint in NHRC -Protest by NSUI -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -PM to interact with beneficiaries of food security scheme in UP via video conference -SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's cycle yatra in Lucknow to protest against BJP govt -Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra's meeting with party leaders on bypolls Chandigarh: Reactions on India's hockey win at Olympics -Himachal Pradesh Assembly session -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments SOUTH -Kerala Assembly session EAST -Talks between Assam and Mizoram ministers on border dispute -Mamata Banerjee to meet Abhijit Banerjeee, others on Covid strategy -Update on Bengal flood situation -Jharkhand cabinet meeting WEST -Bombay HC to hear IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's plea against FIR over phone interception -Special NIA court order on suspended police officer Sachin Waze's plea for default bail PTI DV