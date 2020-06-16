All India News Schedule for Tuesday, June 16 -Coronavirus/lockdown updates NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs and LGs of 21 states/UTs from 3 pm onwards -Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to attend webinar called 'Reposing the faith in flying' from 4 pm to 5:30 pm NCR -More liquor shops to open in Delhi malls NORTH -Rajasthan Congress developments -UP Cabinet meeting -Babri Mosque demolition trial in Lucknow SOUTH -J P Nadda to address Kerala Jan Samvad virtual rally EAST -Meghalaya govt decides to allow wedding ceremonies inside religious places PTI DV