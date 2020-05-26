All India News Schedule for Tuesday, May 26 -Lockdown/coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Stories on operation of domestic flight services NCR -Press conference by JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani on arrest of anti-CAA activists, students at 2:30 pm EAST -Electricians, out of job workers in great demand in Bengal for restoration work in aftermath of cyclone -Mizoram allows home quarantine to ease rush at facilities WEST -Poet in Aurangabad to help restore tomb of Paro, lover of the British Army office who rediscovered Ajanta caves PTI DV