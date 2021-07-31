NEWS SCHEDULE

PTI

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Speaking with the wisdom of one way beyond his years, the 12-year-old wonders if it may have been better had he not been rescued on his way from his Bihar village to a Jaipur bangle factory. The debts were piling up and the work, however difficult, far and exploitative, would have at least put food on the table. “By working, I could have helped my grandmother and siblings. I feel especially bad to see my eight-year-old sister and six-year-old brother go hungry....the