National News Schedule for Saturday, July 31 NATIONAL -PM Narendra Modi to address IPS probationers at Sardar Patel National Police Academy via video conference -Military talks between India and China -Health Ministry updates on Covid situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Delhi BJP press conference -Developments on farmers' protest NORTH -AICC manifesto committee head visits Jaipur for meeting on poll promises -Developments on farmers' protest in Punjab and Haryana -Coronavirus updates SOUTH -Coronavirus updates EAST -Interstate boundary issues in northeast -Political developments in West Bengal WEST -Covid and vaccination updates. PTI SNE SNE

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    mNew Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Coriander prices on Thursday rose Rs 88 to Rs 6,870 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Maha CM to chair meeting with COVID Task Force today

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

  • 40 killed in Afghanistan's Kamdish after flash floods

    Kamdish [Afghanistan] July 29 (ANI): At least 40 people were killed after flash floods on Wednesday night destroyed over 80 houses in Afghanistan's Kamdish district. 150 people are also missing after the mishap.

  • TN Brothers are Social Workers by Day, Auto Drivers by Night, Parai Artists for Life

    Deepan and Rajan are Tamil folk artists who are passionate about the 'parai,' one of the oldest musical instruments. The coronavirus pandemic robbed them of their livelihoods as the lockdown rules prohibited the participation of musicians at weddings, funerals and political meetings. To manage their household expenses, the brothers signed up with the Chennai Corporation to work as COVID volunteers. To keep their art alive, they have managed to incorporate the art form in awareness campaigns.

  • Delhi: Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS

    New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on July 27, informed Tihar officials on Thursday.

  • Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 125 to Rs 6,990 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

  • 8.2 magnitude quake hits Alaska's Perryville

    Virginia [US], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck Alaska's Perryville on Thursday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

  • Maharashtra Floods | Crocodiles Terrorise Residents of Konkan Region

    Double whammy for residents of flood-hit Maharashtra, as crocodiles are now terrorising residents of the Konkan region. Crocodiles, caught on camera, are seen crawling on flooded roads, roofs of inundated houses, and even inside houses in Chiplun, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur, among other areas.

  • RS proceedings adjourned amid protest by Opposition MPs

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon as opposition members created uproar over Pegasus and various other issues.

  • Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates International Tiger Day 2021 Sharing Throwback Pics From His Tiger Safari

    International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar who has been visiting Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve over the years celebrated the day sharing several snaps from his visit along with an important message.

  • Calcutta University confers PhD degree to WB chief secretary

    Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi has been conferred with a PhD degree by Calcutta University, sources said.

  • Over 2.88 crore balance COVID-19 doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) More than 2.88 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

  • Odisha govt effects minor reshuffle in bureaucracy, Dev new Finance secretary

    Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring five senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, official sources said.

  • Maha cabinet minister Jayant Patil undergoes angiography

    Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil underwent an angiography at a private hospital here on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised following complaint of restlessness during the cabinet meeting.

  • Why animals recognise numbers but only humans can do maths

    York (UK), Jul 29 (The Conversation) Counting feels utterly effortless to adults, who are unlikely to even remember when or how they picked up this useful, apparently automatic skill. Yet when you think about it, counting is a remarkable invention. It helped early humans to trade, apportion food and organise fledgling civilisations, laying the foundations for life as we know it today.

  • In Brief: The Case For A Separate Union Ministry Of Co-operation

    It is in plugging these very loopholes that the genesis of this Ministry can be traced. A cooperative-based model of economic development allows individuals to come together, pool resources and meet their common economic, social and cultural needs through jointly-owned and democratically managed enterprises. Co-operatives offer a unique economic model where employees are the owners, reaping profits of their own labour.

  • Tokyo Olympics 2020: Caeleb Dressel claims 100m freestyle crown in record time; Zhang Yufei wins 200m butterfly final

    Dressel missed out on the individual medals at Rio in 2016, but he has since exploded, winning an incredible 13 titles over the past two world championships.

  • India Must Seek Out Growth Opportunities In A Post-COVID World

    BOOK EXCERPT: Aspiring powers such as India get space to flourish when there is a churn in the international order.

  • World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: Covid pushes vulnerable children into debt traps

    New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Speaking with the wisdom of one way beyond his years, the 12-year-old wonders if it may have been better had he not been rescued on his way from his Bihar village to a Jaipur bangle factory. The debts were piling up and the work, however difficult, far and exploitative, would have at least put food on the table.     “By working, I could have helped my grandmother and siblings. I feel especially bad to see my eight-year-old sister and six-year-old brother go hungry....the

  • Mayawati urges Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Pegasus row

    Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the Pegasus snooping row and said that mistrust and confrontation between the government and the Opposition over important issues have stalled the functioning of Parliament. She said the country is worried over the Centre not ordering a probe in the Pegasus espionage scandal.