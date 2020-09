NEWS SCHEDULE

National schedule for Saturday, Sep 26 -Coronavirus updates NATIONAL - Prime Minister at India-Lanka virtual summit - Harsh Vardhan at CSIR event - Political briefings NCR - BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to launch e-book 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' at 2 pm NORTH - Rail roko agitation by farmers continues in Punjab - Rajasthan: Updates from Dungarpur protest over recruitment of teachers SOUTH - SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral - Karnataka Assembly session -- No-confidence motion likely against BJP govt EAST - Poll related stories from Bihar.

- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks classical status for Odissi music WEST - Mumbai: NCB set to record statements of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor in drug case PTI NSD NSD