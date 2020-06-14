NEWS AT NOON 14th JUNE, 2020

An army jawan was killed and three others were seriously injured during heavy exchange of firing between India and Pakistan along the line of control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the national capital's response to coronavirus, two days after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government over the "horrendous, horrific and pathetic" situation in the city. The West Bengal Governor and top Trinamool Congress leaders fought a day-long war of words on Twitter over the ghastly viral video of decomposed dead bodies held with a pair of long tongs and dragged by civic workers out of a crematorium into a van in Kolkata.