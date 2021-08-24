NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM26 MH-LDALL RANE Union minister Narayan Rane arrested after ‘would have slapped Uddhav Thackeray' remark Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after sparking off a row over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

BOM27 MH-RANE-SENA-RESIGNATION Rane should resign, says Sena MP Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday demanded that BJP leader Narayan Rane should 'show some respect for the Constitution' and step down as Union minister after being arrested.

BOM16 MH-RANE-LD BJP Won't defend, but also won't express regret over Rane's remarks against CM: Maha BJP chief Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday distanced himself from Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP does not support Rane's comments, but the way he has been targeted, the 'party stands behind him 100 per cent'.

BOM25 MH-HC-DESHMUKH-GOVT Will resolve row on sharing documents with CBI over its probe against Deshmukh: Maha to HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it would amicably resolve with CBI the issue of sharing documents with the central agency over its probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

BOM21 MP-BANGLE SELLER-MOB-ARREST Bangle seller attack: 4 held so far in Indore; Hindu outfit protest against 'anti-national' incidents Indore: Police have so far arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a bangle seller for apparently using a 'fake' name while selling his goods to women in Govind Nagar of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM12 CG-ACCIDENT-CAR Chhattisgarh: MLA's son among 3 killed in road accident Korba: The son of a Congress MLA and two other persons were killed when their car collided with a bus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday, police said.

Story continues

BOM4 CG-NAXAL-ENCOUNTER Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma Raipur: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, a police official said.

BOM3 MP-MUNAWWAR RANA-FIR MP: FIR against poet Munawwar Rana for comparing Valmiki to Taliban Guna: Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, with the Taliban, an official said.

BOM29 MH-ARMY-GRENADES Hand grenades made by private firm delivered to Army Nagpur: Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), a Nagpur-based private company, on Tuesday handed over the first batch of one lakh indigenously manufactured modern hand grenades to the Indian Army in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BOM28 MP-MAN-RESUSCITATION MP: Villagers try to resuscitate drowned man by hanging him upside down on tree Guna: Villagers hanged a 37-year-old dead man upside down from a tree in a bid to resuscitate him after he drowned while taking bath in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Tuesday.

BES5 CG-NAXALS-ARREST Two Naxals held in Chhattisgarh with IEDs Dantewada: Two Naxals, each carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, were arrested when they were allegedly planning to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday. PTI RSY RSY