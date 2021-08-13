NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM12 GJ-2NDLD MODI Vehicle scrappage policy will promote circular economy, says Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Automobile Scrappage Policy and said the initiative will promote a circular economy and make the process of economic development more sustainable and environment-friendly.

BOM16 MH-COURT-LD GOVERNOR Governor has constitutional duty to decide on MLC nominations in reasonable time: Bombay HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Maharashtra Governor has a 'constitutional obligation' to either accept or reject 'within reasonable time' the proposal sent by the state cabinet to nominate 12 persons as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

BOM17 MH-SHIVAJI MAHARAJ-MODI Shivaji Maharaj's 'Hindavi swarajya' finest example of good governance: Modi Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was difficult to imagine what the present form of India would have been if Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not there, and added that his 'Hindavi swarajya' was the finest example of good governance.

BOM15 MH-SENA-SONIA Uddhav Thackeray to attend oppn meeting called by Sonia Gandhi Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 20, his party said on Friday.

BOM10 GJ-CHIMNEY-WORKERS Guj: Three workers trapped inside chimney of cement factory die; 3 others rescued Porbandar: Three workers died after getting trapped inside the chimney of a cement factory near Ranavav town in Gujarat's Porbandar district, while three others were pulled out alive during an overnight rescue operation, officials said on Friday.

BOM13 MH-POONAWALLA-RED TAPE Had to fall at bureaucrats feet 50 yrs ago, red-tape down under Modi: Poonawalla Pune: Recalling how the industry used to face 'hardships' in securing permissions and 'harassment from bureaucrats' 50 years ago, chairman of the city-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII), Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, on Friday hailed the Modi government saying that red-tapism and licence raj have come down under its rule.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-DELTA PLUS-DEATH COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant Mumbai: Mumbai has recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus with a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbing to it in July, a civic official has said.

BOM1 MH-HC-PARKING Families with 1 flat shouldn't be allowed to own 4-5 cars: HC Mumbai: Expressing anguish over the lack of any uniform policy in Maharashtra over designated parking spaces for vehicles, the Bombay High Court has said that authorities must not allow citizens to own multiple personal vehicles if they didn't have adequate parking space.

LGB4 MH-HC-IT-RULES New IT Rules: Unless there is liberty of thought, one can't express oneself: HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Union government what was the need to introduce the recently notified Information Technology Rules, 2021 without superseding the existing IT Rules that came into effect in 2009.

BOM9 MH-FLOODS-MAHAD-DAMAGES Over 9,700 houses, 45 buildings, more than 3700 shops damaged in Mahad in floods Alibaug: Torrential rains and subsequent flooding witnessed in July in Mahad tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district has left 94 houses completely damaged and 9,649 others partially wrecked, as per the information given by the administration.

BOM11 MH-DOLPHIN Dead dolphin washes ashore Mumbai's Juhu beach Mumbai: A dead dolphin was found washed ashore Mumbai's Juhu beach on Friday morning, a civic official said.

LGB2 MH-HC-ISIS-BAIL HC grants bail to man accused of being ISIS member Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to a 28-year-old man, arrested for allegedly being a member of the banned terror outfit - Islamic State (ISIS). PTI RSY RSY