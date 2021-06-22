NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM10 MH-HC-VACCINATION-HOME Will finalise policy on door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in one week: Maha govt to HC Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that it will finalise within a week its policy on starting door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drives for the elderly, disabled persons and those who are bedridden and unable to visit the inoculation centres.

BOM11 MH-COURT-TRP CASE-ARNAB Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.

BOM5 MH-HC-VACCINATION-FRAUD HC asks Maha govt, BMC to form SOS policy to avoid fake vaccination drives Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to form a policy on an 'SOS basis' to avoid incidents of frauds or fake vaccination drives.

BOM14 MH-SC-AMRAVATI MP-REAX Maharashtra MP welcomes SC stay on HC order cancelling her caste certificate Mumbai: Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur-Rana on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that stayed the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

BOM12 MH-HC-ELGAR-BHARADWAJ Elgar case: HC directs NIA to file reply on Sudha Bharadwaj's bail plea Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the National Investigation Agency to file its affidavit by July 3 in response to the bail petition of activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

BOM13 GJ-ELECTRIC VEHICLES-POLICY Gujarat govt announces policy to promote electric vehicles Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced the 'Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021' which, according to him, has been designed to see at least two lakh electric vehicles on the state roads in the next four years.

BOM9 MH-FADNAVIS-SESSION Maha planning to hold monsoon session for two days: Fadnavis Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has planned to hold the monsoon session of the state legislature for just two days, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday and slammed the move.

BOM6 MH-HC-WOMAN RAUT HC directs Mumbai top cop to inquire into woman's allegations against Sena MP Sanjay Raut Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Mumbai Commissioner of Police to inquire into a 36-year-old woman's allegations of stalking and harassment by some men at the behest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.

BOM4 GJ-SHAH-TREE PLANTATION Amit Shah calls to make Ahmedabad world's greenest city Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday planted tree saplings in Ahmedabad and appealed to citizens to make it the city with the largest green cover not just in India, but in the world.

BOM2 MH-COURT-SYNDROME-BAIL Mumbai: Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in case of sexually assaulting minor girl Mumbai: A Mumbai court has granted bail to a man suffering from 'Peter Pan Syndrome' in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

BOM7 MH-SECRETARIAT-EMAIL-ARREST Man sends threat email of bomb at Maha secretariat; arrested Mumbai: A 53-year-old man, upset over his child not getting admission in a school, sent an e-mail to the Maharashtra government claiming a bomb was placed in the state secretariat, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

BOM3 CG-NAXALS-SURRENDER Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals surrender in Dantewada Dantewada: Three Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM8 CG-ELEPHANT-DEATH Elephant found dead at farm in Chhattisgarh Raigarh: A wild elephant was found dead at a farm in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Tuesday, a forest official said. PTI RSY RSY