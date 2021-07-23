NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM17 MH-RAINS-LD DEATHS Maharashtra rain fury: 36 people killed after landslide in coastal Raigad district Mumbai: Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near a village in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

BOM12 MH-LD HOUSE COLLAPSE Four dead, seven injured as house collapses in Mumbai's Govandi Mumbai: Four persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries after a single-storey house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early on Friday, a civic official said.

BOM15 MH-LANDSLIDE-SATARA Maha: At least 20 feared trapped in two landslides in rain-hit Satara district Pune: At least 20 people are feared trapped in landslides in two locations in the Patan tehsil of Western Maharashtra's Satara district which has been battered by rain, police said on Friday.

BOM18 MH-LANDSLIDE-RATNAGIRI Maha rains: 10 feared trapped in landslide in Ratnagiri district Mumbai: At least 10 persons are feared trapped in a landslide in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, a senior official said on Friday.

BOM16 MH-RAINS-THACKERAY Evacuation of people from hilly areas of rain-ravaged Konkan on: Maha CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said people residing in hilly and landslide-prone areas of the rain-ravaged Konkan region are being evacuated and expressed grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Raigad district.

BOM13 MH-RAINS-AJIT-RAJNATH Ajit Pawar speaks with Rajnath Singh over Maha flood situation Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the worsening flood situation in the state.

BOM11 MH-PARAM BIR-FIR One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh, this time in Thane Mumbai: One more case has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly extorting money from the relative of a builder and kidnapping him for ransom, police said on Friday.

BOM10 MH-COURT-RAJ KUNDRA Porn films case: Court extends Raj Kundra's police remand till July 27 Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till July 27 the police custody of businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

BOM9 MH-RAINS-BUS Maha rains: 11 rescued from bus before it gets swept away in river Pune: Eleven people on board a bus had a narrow escape as they were rescued just before the vehicle got washed away into a river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.

BOM14 MH-RAINS-RED ALERT Red alert for six rain-hit districts of Maha; extremely heavy showers expected Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for six districts of Maharashtra which have been already pounded by heavy rains, forecasting 'extremely heavy' rainfall and recommending preventive actions.

BOM7 MH-RAINFALL-DATA Extremely heavy rainfall in Mahabaleshwar caused havoc in Ratnagiri, Raigad Mumbai: Exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded at Mahabaleshwar and Navaja in Satara district of Maharashtra over the last two days caused flooding in parts of the adjoining coastal region of the state, particularly Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, officials said on Friday.

BOM4 MH-RAINS-KOLHAPUR Rains hit traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Karnataka-bound vehicles stopped Pune: Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway got disrupted on Friday after a stretch of road in Belgaum district of Karnataka got inundated, prompting the police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur to stop the vehicles going to the neighbouring state as a safety measure, officials said.

BOM3 GJ-VIRUS-PATIENT Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order Ahmedabad: A day after a Vadodara-based private hospital collected the sperm of a COVID-19 patient as per the Gujarat High Court's directions following a plea filed by his wife, the man died.

BOM5 MH-HC-STAN SWAMY Stan Swamy's counsel urges HC to monitor inquiry into his death Mumbai: The counsel of late jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case who died earlier this month, urged the Bombay High Court on Friday to monitor the magisterial inquiry into his death by invoking its 'parens-patriae' jurisdiction.

BOM1 GA-RAINS-FLOODING Flood-like situation in parts of Goa; several rivers in spate after heavy rains Panaji: Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in north and Dharbandora in south, are reeling under a flood-like situation, where a large number of houses got inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days, officials said on Friday. PTI RSY RSY