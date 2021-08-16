NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM9 MH-PAWAR-RS RUCKUS Use of force by marshals during ruckus in RS indirect attack on MPs: Pawar Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed the use of force by mashals during ruckus in the Rajya Sabha last week was an 'indirect attack on parliamentarians', and if seven Union ministers come together before media to justify the government, it shows they are on a 'weak wicket'.

BOM7 MH-PAWAR-QUOTA Relax 50 pc cap on quota, hold caste-based census: Sharad Pawar to Centre Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday asked the Centre to undertake a caste-based census and relax the 50 per cent cap on reservations to ensure social justice.

BOM8 MH-PAWAR-AFGHANISTAN Need to review foreign policy regarding neighbouring nations: Pawar on Afghanistan crisis Mumbai: With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, NCP president and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Monday underlined the need to review India's foreign policy concerning all the neighbouring countries.

BOM1 MH-VIRUS-GARDENS COVID-19: Public gardens, beaches to remain open in Mumbai from 6 am to 10 pm Mumbai: All public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

BOM5 GJ-MINISTERS-YATRA Union ministers Munjapara, Chauhan begin Gujarat tour to interact with people Ahmedabad: Union ministers Mahendra Munjapara and Devusinh Chauhan embarked on a 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in Gujarat on Monday with an aim to establish a dialogue with the common people and thank them for the BJP's win in various elections held in the recent past.

BOM4 MP-MINISTERS-YATRA 3 Union ministers to reach out to people in MP through 'Janashirwad yatra' Bhopal: Newly-inducted Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatik and S P S Baghel will take part in the BJP's 'Janashirwad yatra' in Madhya Pradesh from Tuesday to reach out to people of the state.

BOM3 MH-PARTITION-SENA Mere symbolism won't remove pain of partition: Shiv Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday said the pain of partition will not go away by mere symbolism, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

BOM2 MP-FLAG-SUSPENSION MP: Tricolour placed upside down on vehicle; police driver suspended Bhopal: A police driver was suspended and two other policemen were served show cause notices after the national flag was placed upside down on a parade vehicle at the Independence Day function in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a senior official said on Monday.

BOM6 CG-ELEPHANT-ATTACK Chhattisgarh: Woman killed, another injured in elephant attack Jashpur: A 45-year-old woman was killed and another one was injured in separate incidents of attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Monday, officials said.

BES2 MP-DRUG-SEIZURE MP: Over 1,300 kg ganja worth Rs 1.5 cr seized; 2 held Indore: The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized 1,376 kg of ganja worth around Rs 1.5 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and arrested two persons in this connection, an NCB official said on Monday. PTI RSY RSY