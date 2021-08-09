NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM7 GJ-2ND LD ACCIDENT Guj: 8 killed, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in Amreli (Eds: Adds details, CMO's statement) Amreli: Eight people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in a village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, police said.

BOM8 MH-HC-IT RULES New IT Rules 'draconian', will have chilling effect on free speech: Petitioners tell HC Mumbai: Two petitions filed in the Bombay High Court challenging provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, on Monday contended that the rules were 'vague' and 'draconian'.

BOM4 MP-FLOOD-RELIEF MP govt forms cabinet task force for relief work in flood-hit areas Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a slew of measures to help the people in areas affected by floods following heavy rains and formed a task force, comprising 12 cabinet ministers, to look after the relief work.

BOM9 GA-CHIDAMBARAM-OBSERVER Cong appoints P Chidambaram as election observer for Goa Panaji: The Congress has appointed party veteran P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

BOM6 MP-CM-BJP COVID-19 can't harm MP where 'Shiv' is CM: BJP gen secy Chugh Bhopal: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said the coronavirus cannot harm Madhya Pradesh where the chief minister is 'Shiv' and the state party unit chief is 'Vishnu'.

BOM5 MH-AUGUST KRANTI DIN ‘Quit India' day: Martyrs remembered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan Mumbai: Tributes were paid to martyrs on Monday at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

BES3 MH-KHEL RATNA-SENA Renaming Khel Ratna award not people's wish, but 'political game': Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed the Centre's decision to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after hockey legend Dhyan Chand was not the people's wish, but a 'political game'.

BES2 MH-CURBS-NAGPUR Maha: COVID-19 curbs relaxed for shops, restaurants in Nagpur Nagpur: The Nagpur civic body has allowed shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on all days with effect from Monday, as against the previous order of operating till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

BES5 CG-NAXALS-SURRENDER C'garh: 4 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, Dantewada Raipur: Four Naxals, including a couple, surrendered on Monday in Bijapur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh, police said. PTI RSY RSY