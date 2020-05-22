NEWS AT 6 PM, MAY 22nd, 2020

A Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore, with 99 passengers and eight crew on board, crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before it was to land this afternoon. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been tested positive for coronavirus. Jha who is asymptomatic is under home quarantine in Mumbai. Visa and travel restrictions imposed during the coronavirus lockdown have been relaxed for certain categories of Overseas Citizens of India stranded abroad and wishing to return to India. Pm modi announced that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated by central government for immediate assistance of West Bengal in the wake of CycloneAmphan. China's ruling Communist Party has set in motion a controversial national security law for Hong Kong, a move seen as a major blow to the city's freedoms.