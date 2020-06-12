NEWS AT 6 PM, JUNE 12th, 2020

The Supreme Court came down heavily today, pulling up the Delhi Govt over horrendous, horrific and pathetic situation in the national capital amid spurt of virus cases. The cort said Coronavirus patients are being treated worse than animals. Apart from Delhi, the situation is "grim" in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the court said, seeking response from the four states and the central government as it took suo motu cognizance of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and disposal of bodies in the country. in a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on the coronavirus crisis reshaping the world order, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said The "open DNA" and tolerance that India and the US were known for has disappeared, . The Congress leader also noted that the India-US relationship, which "used to be very broad", is now "episodic" and focused mainly on defence.