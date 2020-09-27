News 18 Evening Digest: Ex-Bihar DGP in Spotlight Over Sushant Singh Probe Joins JD(U) and Other Top Stories

Gupteshwar Pandey, Ex-Bihar Top Cop in Spotlight Over SSR Death Probe, Joins JD(U)

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently took VRS, joined JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Sunday. Although the IPS officer, who took VRS less than half a year before he was scheduled to superannuate, has chosen to keep his cards close to the rest, the speculation is rife that he may get a ticket from one of the assembly segments in his native district of Buxar. READ MORE

China is Giving Unproven Covid-19 Vaccines to Thousands of Essential Workers, With Risks Unknown

First, workers at state-owned companies got dosed. Then government officials and vaccine company staff. Up next: teachers, supermarket employees and people traveling to risky areas abroad. The world still lacks a proven coronavirus vaccine, but that has not stopped Chinese officials from trying to inoculate tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of people outside the traditional testing process. Three vaccine candidates are being injected into workers whom the government considers essential, along with many others, including employees of the pharmaceutical firms themselves. READ MORE

The One Regret Jaswant Singh Continued to Hold After He was Expelled from BJP Over His Jinnah Book

The Shimla ridge at seven thousand odd feet above sea level is the perfect altitude where the two can co-exist. Lovely deodars and moss coated oaks. Top BJP leadership had all gathered at the hill station to dissect the cause and implications of the debilitating defeat in the 2009 Lok Sabha. However, one senior leader of the party waited in his room in Hotel Cecil, waiting for further instructions from the then President Rajnath Singh. A few hours into the meeting, Jaswant Singh was informed by the BJP not to drive up to the meeting venue as he had been expelled by the party for his book on Jinnah. READ MORE

Labourer Buried Under Sand Mound During Illegal Mining in UP's Banda, Dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on Sunday. According to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During illegal mining at Risaura-Pandadev village, Gora Dhobi (32) was buried under a mound of sand and was seriously injured, he said. He succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, the officer added. READ MORE

16 Die from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Southwest China's Coal Mine

Sixteen people died Sunday in a coal mine in southwestern China because of excessively high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities and state media said. A total of 17 people were trapped in the mine, the Chongqing municipal government said on its social media account. One person was taken to a hospital, and the others showed no signs of life, the post said. READ MORE

Real Kashmir FC Announces Formation of Women's Football Team on Daughter's Day

On an occasion most appropriate, Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) has presented its fans in the union territory a Daughter’s Day gift by announcing the formation of an all-women’s team, which will compete at national tournaments. This team, RKFC chairman Sandeep Chattoo said, will be for the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir “as we believe that girls have tremendous sporting potential and can go miles if trained properly”. READ MORE

Trust Issues: MP Woman Approaches Bhopal Court After Her Father 'Cheats' in a Game of Ludo

Online and indoor games became a staple in Indian households after the coronavirus pandemic pushed Indians to stay home. But the commitment to playing a "fair" game took a wild turn when a 24-year-old woman approached a family court in Bhopal after her father allegedly cheated in the massively popular multiplayer game of Ludo. READ MORE