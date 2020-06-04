News 18 DayBreak | Cyclone Nisarga Kills 3 in Maharashtra; WHO to Resume HCQ and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad district at around 12.30 pm Wednesday, gusty winds killed three and several were injured. The storm crossed Alibag, at around 1.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The severe cyclonic storm travelled at a speed of 20 kmph with wind speeds ranging between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

Escape: The eventual landfall of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga in Diveagar district which was more than 70 kms south of Alibag was originally thought to be the most probable landfall spot by meteorologists, and this spared Mumbai from the storm’s fury. The financial capital saw squally winds and intermittent rain showers past 2.30 pm. Of the scheduled 50 flights, 31 were cancelled due to the cyclone and remaining planes were operated by AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet.

In Other News

Treatment is here? : India has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use for five doses in treating Covid-19 patients. Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials and is at the forefront of the battle.

Meanwhile, a week after the World Health Organization (WHO) paused the study of the anti-malarial drug- hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 due to concerns it increased death rates, the UN body said the coronavirus trials will resume.

COVID-19 dashboard: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections neared 2.1 lakh with a record number of nearly 9,000 new cases getting detected across states and union territories, while the death toll neared the 6,000-mark. The government, however, said recoveries have also crossed the one-lakh mark and the testing infrastructure has been ramped up considerably.

Stringent regulations: The Delhi government made it compulsory for all asymptomatic travellers entering the national capital to home quarantine themselves for seven days, altering its earlier advisory which asked the people to monitor themselves for 14 days. In an order, the city government also instructed all district magistrates to keep a watch on the implementation of the norm.

Industrial accident: Eight workers were killed and 50 others were injured Wednesday in a massive fire triggered by a blast in the boiler of a chemical factory at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police said. As companies of methanol and xylene chemicals are located near the affected factory, authorities have shifted about 4,800 people from nearby Luvara and Lakhigam villages.

Sigh of relief: The Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, that will now allow farmers to sell produce outside their own states. Often blamed for indulging in unfair trading practices. farmers will no longer need to sell crops only to state-run decades-old Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Urban slum- coal mine: For a vast majority of India’s urban poor, who live in informal settlements like slums, the COVID-19 situation not only means a disproportionate level of exposure, but also a daunting task of facing extreme poverty and large scale unemployment. The inhabitants of both notified and un-notified slums are likely to pay a heavy price of living with the virus- Simantini Dey reports.

Chinese banned: President Donald Trump's administration plans to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting in mid-June as it pressures Beijing to allow US air carriers to resume flights, three US and airline officials briefed on the matter. The move set to be announced, penalizes China after Beijing failed to comply with an existing agreement on flights between the world's two largest economies.

On Our Specials

‘Whitewash’: Why so many Indians and members of the minorities died of coronavirus in Britain? An inquiry ordered by the government was expected to provide some answers. The long-awaited report confirmed the fact of disproportionate deaths, but leaves all the difficult questions unanswered. “It’s a whitewash,” Dr Ramesh Mehta, president of the British Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said. “Whitewash” is a lethally loaded metaphor in these times when mainstream white people have survived COVID-19 far better so far than members of other ethnicities, Sanjay Suri writes.

